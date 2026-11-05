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Wellsville, NY, students honored Bullying Prevention Month with Sweethearts & Heroes presentation
By Wellsvillesun,5 days ago
GALLERY: Tom Murphy and Sgt. Rick Yarosh engage with students to prevent bullying, suicide, and hopelessness. From Sweethearts & Heroes, pictured is Sgt. Yarosh left, T. As part of an ongoing partnership with an electrical utility contractor in Geneva, NY, and an amazing duo of superheroes without capes recently descended upon the Wellsville Central School District (CSD) with strong messages about HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist).