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National Champs!! Alfred State Trap team shoots to top honor in Illinois
By Wellsvillesun,7 days ago
Sharp shooting wins Overall and Gold titles for the Pioneers at the 2026 USA College Clay Target League National Championships in Bunker Hill, IL. The Alfred State Trap Shooting team is bringing home the National Championship trophy after shooting to top honors at the 2026 USA College Clay Target League (USACCTL) National Championships. The Pioneers scored 962 points to earn both the Overall and Gold titles.
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