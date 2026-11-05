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Bath Rotary: Student scholarship efforts underway for $10,000 in awards for graduating seniors
By Wellsvillesun,4 days ago
How you can apply and how to support May 2027 luncheon. The Bath Rotary Student Fund, Inc. (BRSF, Inc.), the scholarship arm of the Bath Rotary Club, is a 501c (3) corporation which offers scholarships to graduating seniors from the following schools: Avoca, Bath-Haverling, Bradford, Campbell-Savona, and Hammondsport. The BRSF,...