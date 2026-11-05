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Honor Our Local Veterans through Wreaths Across America on December 19 in Bath NY
By Wellsvillesun,4 days ago
REMEMBER the Fallen. . . HONOR those who Serve. . . TEACH our children the value of Freedom. From Wreaths Across America, Sponsor a Wreath This Year Here. With Veterans Day fast approaching, and National Wreaths Across America Day coming up soon thereafter, once again we find ourselves thinking about our precious veterans and how we can honor them.
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