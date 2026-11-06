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Is $1.5 Trillion Too Much for Anthropic? Some IPO Investors Think So
By Kamina BashirHarsh Notariya,9 days ago
Investors reportedly doubt Anthropic can start its IPO roadshow in time for November. Some investors reportedly see $1.5 trillion as high, one floating nearer $1 trillion. Anthropic’s final price could ripple into OpenAI, tech stocks and retail buyers. Potential investors reportedly doubt Anthropic can start its initial public offering...