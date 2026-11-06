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Bernie Sanders Wants a Data Center Moratorium. Here's What Congress Can Realistically Do
By Darryn Pollock,8 days ago
Sanders demands a national data center moratorium after Democrats win Congress. The Nasdaq fell 5.52% Thursday as chip and data center stocks sold off. Sen. Bernie Sanders is demanding a national data center moratorium after Democrats won control of Congress. The Nasdaq fell 6.36% into correction territory Thursday on fears of a slower data center buildout.