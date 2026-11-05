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Work progresses on new Barren County Judicial Center
4 days ago
The Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board unanimously approved a $1,620,143.38 disbursement request for the judicial center project during its recent regular Zoom meeting. Barren District Judge Gabe Pendleton moved to approve disbursement request No. 36. Citizen representative Joan Norris seconded the motion. Architect representative Adam Gillett said that...