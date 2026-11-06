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Kalshi CEO Pitches Insider Trading Rules as Democrats Weigh Their Own
By Darryn Pollock,8 days ago
Kalshi's CEO backs banning Congress and administration officials from prediction markets. Democrats won both chambers, and some want election contracts banned outright. Can an insider trading pitch head off tougher limits on election bets?. Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour told CNBC he backs insider trading bans for Congress members and administration...