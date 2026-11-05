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Library Board Meeting November 10, 2026
4 days ago
LIBRARY DIRECTOR’S REPORT Estimated Time 20 minutes. I received permission from George to close at noon Friday, December 11th for a staff holiday potluck gathering. On Monday 11/2 George and I met with TJ Plante, the city’s new CAFO, last week about the city paying for repairs to both our fire suppression systems and also our elevator. We also followed up on a conversation George had with the mayor about covering the cost of some painting in the building.