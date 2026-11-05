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Gauchos Host Trojans, Visit Titans in Final Regular Season Action
By Via University of California, Santa Barbara,,6 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The No. 8 UC Santa Barbara Men’s Water Polo team plays its final two regular season matches of the year this weekend, and the Gauchos enter their back-to-back matchups with No. 4 USC and Cal State Fullerton with a world to play for. Weirdly, the pressure fixture is not Saturday’s Senior Day meeting with the Trojans. Santa Barbara will celebrate soon-to-be graduates Thomas Colpo and Wyatt Pieretti , play an entertaining game of water polo against one of the top teams in the country and then get on a bus to Orange County, where the real…