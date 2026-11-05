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Beyond the Books: November Adventures at Cecil County Libraries
6 days ago
11/5/26 – Cecil TV – Naomi Copenhaver, Perryville Library Branch Manager. Good morning from CCPL! This month, I am coming to you from the Chesapeake City Branch. This branch is a wonderful place to get work done on the computers, discover your next great read, let the kids explore the children’s space, and get all your questions answered by their friendly and knowledgeable staff!