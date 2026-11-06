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Beyond Business Formation: Helping Latino Entrepreneurs Build Companies That Grow
9 days ago
Latino entrepreneurship represents an important economic opportunity. Turning that entrepreneurial energy into stronger companies requires a greater focus on revenue, profitability, access to customers and the capacity to hire. Recent reporting by PHILADELPHIA.Today illustrates the challenge. Drawing on research presented by the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, the publication reported...