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Chicago Man Rode a Lincoln Towing Hood — Jury Awards Him $2.85 Million
By Damon R. Sheffield,8 days ago
A Cook County jury has ordered Lincoln Towing to pay Jermall Harvey $2.85 million over an October 2022 incident in which he says he ended up clinging to the hood of a moving tow truck outside a Wicker Park CVS. Nearly two-thirds of that award came as punitive damages, the largest reported punitive-damages award of its kind in Cook County municipal districts.
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