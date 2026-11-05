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No. 2 Harding vs. Southern Nazarene -- GAME NOTES
4 days ago
THE MATCHUP (HOMECOMING 2026):. Consensus No. 2-ranked Harding (9-0, 9-0 GAC) returns home to First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas, hosting Great American Conference foe Southern Nazarene (2-6, 2-6 GAC) for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3:00 p.m. ... the contest marks the first of back-to-back home games to close the regular season, with the home finale set for next Saturday, Nov. 14 against Arkansas Tech ... the Bisons enter holding the nation's second-longest active home winning streak (28 games), having won an all-time school-record 12 consecutive road games, while remaining one of only seven undefeated teams in NCAA Division II ... the game will be streamed live on the Harding Sports Network and on KVHU 95.3 FM.