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Teleflex (TFX) Q3 2026 Earnings Call: EPS Guidance Raised as Interventional Improves
8 days ago
Third-quarter 2026 revenue was $567.8 million, up 0.2% year over year on a GAAP basis and 3.0% on a pro forma adjusted constant-currency basis. Adjusted operating margin reached 25.0%, up 300 basis points, while adjusted EPS increased 39.2% to $2.63. Results included a $16.5 million tariff refund, equivalent to a $0.31 adjusted EPS benefit for continuing operations.