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Community Spotlight: Women’s Ministry of United Christian Church Christmas Bazaar
By Cozy season favorites,7 days ago
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Lana Fuller and Theresa Pullen of the Women's Ministry of United Christian Church joined WCIA 3's Mitchell Rife to talk about an upcoming event. The group is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar this weekend. The event will include handmade crafts, which their fellowship center is full of, which have been custom made over the past year ahead of this holiday season for reasonable prices.