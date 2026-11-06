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AGLOW Announces 2025 Awards-in-Craft (AIC) Winners
9 days ago
Lincoln, Neb. —The Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) presented Awards in Craft (AIC) at its annual conference in Niagara, New York last week, celebrating the organization’s 70th anniversary. These awards celebrate outstanding contributions across various media categories including articles, podcasts, and photography. AIC is not just an accolade; it is a testament to creativity and dedication within the outdoor community. As we delve into this year’s recipients, let’s recognize what makes these honors so significant for both seasoned professionals and emerging voices alike.