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Western New York Entertainment Hall of Fame 2026 Inductee Louis Mustillo
By WNYmedia Network,8 days ago
Shea's Performing Arts Center officially inducted Buffalo-born actor Louis Mustillo, into the Western New York Entertainment Hall of Fame. This year's event, titled South Buffalo to Hollywood: A Hall of Fame Homecoming, took place on the stage at Shea's Buffalo Theatre and featured nearly 200 guests and a conversation with the actor led by Shea's Board of Trustees member Meg Quinn.
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