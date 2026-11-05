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Kosovo launches national digital ID wallet, e-signatures ahead of EUDI alignment
By Ashok Singal,6 days ago
Kosovo has launched a national electronic identity platform, digital wallet and electronic signature service, allowing citizens to verify their identities and sign documents online as the country works toward alignment with the EU’s digital identity framework. Enrollment begins November 9 at seven regional centers of the Civil Registration Agency.