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UK plan to use LFR for immigration control tests limit of proportionality
By Joel R. McConvey,6 days ago
The revelation that the UK government plans to use live facial recognition technology for “general immigration enforcement” raises foundational questions for the biometrics industry as the Home Office launches the biggest immigration crackdown in the nation’s history. Live facial recognition that continuously monitors public spaces to scan...