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Big Tech says Australia’s Duty of Care Bill gives regulators too much control
By Joel R. McConvey,7 days ago
It is hardly a secret that the companies running massive social media platforms do not like regulation. Amid assurances that they are always thinking of the children, Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok have all pushed back, in various ways, against Australia’s Social Media Minimum Age (SMMA) legislation requiring age assurance for large social media platforms.