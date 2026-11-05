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PHOTOS: New Square Ershte Hilf Members Join Chaverim of Rockland for Hands-On Vehicle Training in Spring Valley
By Name:*,8 days ago
Members of Ershte Hilf (New Square Emergency Services), together with Chaverim of Rockland, participated in a hands-on vehicle training session last night at Hi-Tech Car Repair on Union Road in Spring Valley. The training covered older model vehicles, modern vehicle systems, Tesla and other electric vehicle hazards, and practical drills on actual vehicles. The session was organized by the NSES Training Division, with training provided by experienced Chaverim volunteers alongside the Koenig family of Hi-Tech Auto & Collision, which also sponsored the event.