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Advancing water reuse with membrane filtration
3 days ago
Water reuse strategies help industrial manufacturing facilities manage environmental requirements and operational priorities. In water-intensive processes like those found in the petrochemical industry, water treatment solutions must be capable of handling large amounts of water while providing consistent filtration results for maximum efficiency. Treatment systems that reduce the need for chemical reagents or wastewater removal can also produce meaningful cost savings.