undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrats declare victory in Arizona utility race as rate decisions loom
By Miguel Torres,9 days ago
Arizona voters elected two Democrats to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), the commission that plays a part in deciding how much residents pay for electricity. The two Republicans trailing in the race conceded early Thursday to the Arizona Capitol Times, allowing Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill to declare their win that same day. By Friday morning, the Associated Press declared the Democrats as winners.