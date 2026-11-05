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Thirty years ago Prop. 187 turned CA blue. Is Texas headed that way?
By Juan Esparza Loera, American Community Media,4 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. -- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro was a political science major at Stanford, along with his twin brother Joaquín, when Proposition 187 asked California voters to ban undocumented immigrants from accessing social services, non-emergency health care and public education. The 1994 ballot initiative passed with 59%...