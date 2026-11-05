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Rensselaer Carjacking Suspect Nabbed in Chicago After Months on the Run
By Kimberly Clark,4 days ago
A 21-year-old Illinois man accused of threatening to kill a woman and stealing her car near Interstate 65 in July has been tracked down and arrested in Chicago, Rensselaer police said. Daemon Robinson, of Streamwood, Illinois, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants connected to the carjacking case, more than three months after the incident.
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