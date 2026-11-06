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The Drive To This Hidden Ohio Destination Rewards You With A View Worth Every Mile
By Jackson Taylor,8 days ago
There are places in this world that make you feel like you stumbled onto a movie set, and the Berea Falls Scenic Overlook in Berea, Ohio is absolutely one of them. The Barrett Overlook, tucked inside the Rocky River Reservation and managed by the Cleveland Metroparks, is the kind of hidden destination that makes you want to call everyone you know the moment you see it.