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Kayla Braxton Reveals Cheat Sheet Tips For Anyone Who Wants To Date Her
By Josh Foster,8 days ago
Kayla Braxton officially signed with WWE in 2016 and she had a consistent presence on WWE programming up until she parted ways with the company in 2024. Even though Kayla Braxton is no longer a WWE broadcaster, she’s still very active when it comes her presence on social media. Recently the former WWE star shared a cheat sheet for anyone who might want to pursue her, and the cheat sheet reads as follows:
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