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Ricardo Peinado Jr. Welcomes Competition at Suntender Valuations
By Billy Yost,6 days ago
The president of Suntender Valuations remembers your name and details about you days after meeting you at AVANCE Global in Las Vegas, a conference of thousands. It’s the kind of skill you associate with particularly adept political candidates or power brokers. Ricardo Peinado Jr. goes out of his way to greet you the next time he sees you. So when he tells you Suntender Valuations, a nationwide appraisal management company, prides itself on listening to its clients, you believe him.