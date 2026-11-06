undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OPINION: Parents weekend needs more activities for families
By AJ Pearman,8 days ago
Parents’ Weekend at the University of Idaho is supposed to be an opportunity for students to spend time with their families and show them what life in Moscow is like. For many students, it is one of the few times during the semester when their parents can visit campus. The university could do more to make the weekend memorable by offering a wider variety of activities.