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OPINION: Todd Achillies’ exciting campaign brings disappointment during historic midterm elections
By Amelie Dobler,8 days ago
Todd Achillies’ campaign for senate brought hope of a new face to Idaho’s delegation as an independent. While the efforts were immense and initial polls showed a chance of success, these measures quickly fell short when election night finally rolled around. As most of America was experiencing a new party in charge and riding what has been dubbed the “blue tsunami,” Idaho remains one of the few states to be left unchanged in the federal government.
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