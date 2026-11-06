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OPINION: Is attendance too strict?
By Tilly Magness,8 days ago
Waking up and going to class is a struggle many students relate to. Staying in a warm bed and the comfort of sleep is so tempting. Plenty of students succumb to this temptation, but most students groggily get ready to make it to class on time. But what is this invisible force that makes students motivated? Most material and lectures are posted on canvas nowadays, and a quick text to a classmate can get a student whatever extra notes they need. The answer is grades.