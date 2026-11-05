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In California, some towns are already dealing with impacts from El Niño
7 days ago
California is already facing severe impacts from El Niño, mostly in the form of coastal flooding. From San Diego to the Bay area, many cities have been dealing with flooding off and on over the past few weeks. And climate scientists say that it's just a preview of what's to come this winter as El Niño continues to unfold. KQED's Ezra David Romero joins us now from San Francisco. Hi, Ezra.