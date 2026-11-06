undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026 Midterm Elections: Drumwright, Democrats win key Guilford County races
By Yasmine Regester, Peacemaker Staff Writer,9 days ago
Democrat Rev. Greg Drumwright defeated Republican incumbent Mike Perdue in the Guilford County Board of Commissioners At-Large race, winning 66.53 percent of the vote to Perdue’s 33.47 percent in one of several upsets on Election Night. A total of 218,058 ballots were cast among Guilford County’s 396,577 registered voters,...
2