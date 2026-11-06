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Battle of the Badges Blood Drive - December 8th & 9th
8 days ago
Join us for some friendly competition between local emergency responders and dedicate your donation to the Menomonie Police Department or Menomonie Fire Department. At the end of the blood drive, we’ll see who collected the most blood units! Please sign up today for our Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Tuesday, December 8 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, or Wednesday, December 9, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.