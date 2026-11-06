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‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ Review: Not Enough Burst
By Vishu Lakkamraju,9 days ago
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga has been in the works for quite a while now as it was announced before Snowfall aired its final season back in 2023. Since then it, got picked up for pilot in March 2025 which got picked for series in November for FX. Prequels are very hit or miss, for every Better Call Saul that lives up or even exceeds what came before, there are tens or even hundreds of shows that don’t.