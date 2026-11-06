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Former North Carolina Officer Avoids Prison in Child Exploitation Plea, Gets 100 Days in Jail
9 days ago
A former Greenville, North Carolina police officer will spend 100 days in jail and register as a sex offender after pleading guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Dominic Olivares, 30, avoided prison time under a plea agreement in which six other counts, including first- and second-degree exploitation, were dismissed. He received two consecutive suspended sentences of six to 17 months and eight years of supervised probation, with the jail time ordered under the state’s Misdemeanant Confinement Program.