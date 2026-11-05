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Does Kansas conduct automatic recounts in close races?
7 days ago
Kansas does not automatically conduct recounts in close races, but candidates may request one. The state does conduct close-race audits when federal, statewide or state legislative races falls within 1% of the election-night vote total. These supplement standard post-election audits, where votes in randomly selected precincts and races are publicly and manually counted to verify machine tabulators.