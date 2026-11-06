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Peace River Flooding Shuts Down Arcadia Treehouse Airbnb for the Second Time This Month
9 days ago
The Peace River crested above 16 feet Thursday night, and in Arcadia that meant water pushing into places it doesn’t belong. The Hidden Oak Hideaway Treehouse, a glamping property built on wooded land just over a year ago, ended up completely underwater. Owner Jessica Dobbins says water reached as high as two feet in some spots, the highest she’s ever seen there, and it moved items around the yard before it finally started to recede.