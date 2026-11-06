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Baldwin Park Opens 113-Unit Supportive Housing Development at Former Grand Park Inn
By #City of Baldwin Park,8 days ago
Ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning in Baldwin Park to celebrate the opening of The Weingart Sycamore, a 113-unit permanent supportive housing development at the former Grand Park Inn. City of Baldwin Park officials joined project partners to mark the opening of the development, which will provide housing and supportive...
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