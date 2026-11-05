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Arkansas AG sues Kalshi, VGW over alleged illegal online gambling
By Anthony Wright, Coastal TV Group,6 days ago
Arkansas has filed lawsuits against 2 online gaming companies, alleging their platforms allow illegal gambling in the state. The lawsuits target Kalshi, a prediction market where users can wager money on events ranging from elections and reality shows to sporting events, and VGW, the company behind Chumba Casino, LuckyLand Casino and Global Poker.