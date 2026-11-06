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Georgia Republicans ‘upset,’ ‘angry’ after Tuesday’s election, turn attention to 2028
By Patrick Quinn,8 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said Republicans are feeling waves of emotions after Tuesday, when Democrats achieved historical success in the midterm elections. “Obviously people are disappointed. People are upset. People are angry. That is a natural reaction when you invest the...