undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Interventional Thyroidology & The Art of Treating Thyroid Disease
By Editorial Calendar,7 days ago
Memphis Physician and Artist, Malini Gupta leads the way. A fast-growing, multidisciplinary area of endocrinology that uses minimally invasive, image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat thyroid disorders is increasingly being practiced in Memphis, and Malini Gupta, MD, is promoting its use. Interventional thyroidology uses thermal energy to shrink targeted thyroid...
2