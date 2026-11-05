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HENNESSEY UNITED REPRESENTED AT RED CARPET COUNTRY LEGISLATIVE Event
By 5 minutes read,6 days ago
Water supplies, rural schools, tourism and local jobs were among the topics discussed during a recent legislative event hosted by Red Carpet Country. Angela Bruner and Cathy Howard attended representing Hennessey United. Red Carpet Country is a regional tourism organization representing 16 counties in northwest and north central Oklahoma. The...