undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ROAD REPAIRS MOVING FORWARD – PUBLIC MEETING THURSDAY
By 2 minutes read,6 days ago
After months of frustration over deteriorating county roads, there is finally some progress toward getting them repaired. Kingfisher County District 2 Commissioner Mike Sparks reports that preparations are getting underway for asphalt overlays on several roads in the Hennessey area, including Conoco, S. Mitchell, Exxon, E700 (Beard Blacktop), and Cemetery Road north of Highway 51.