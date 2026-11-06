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Peninsula in the splash zone: LBCC experts urge preparation as El Nino Kelvin waves push tides higher
By Tobin Ortiz-McLendon,9 days ago
The sea wall along the Long Beach Peninsula and several homes have been affected by rising tides and swells caused by a surging Kelvin wave and an El Niño. In early October, the effects of an El Niño pattern along the West Coast, and its growing movement of warm water toward Southern California, could put pressure on marine ecosystems adapted to colder ocean conditions, endangering marine life.