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HENNESSEY 522 AMBULANCE DISTRICT: TAKE TWO
By 2 minutes read,6 days ago
Garfield County must vote again, and just three registered voters in Major County could help determine the future of Hennessey’s ambulance district. The voter-approved Hennessey 522 Ambulance District has hit another legal roadblock. It turns out the original election in Garfield County was not properly advertised by Garfield County Commissioners, and three registered voters in Major County must also have their say.