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Houseplants Take Center Stage at Fall OHCE County Council Meeting
By 2 minutes read,6 days ago
House plants was the theme of the Fall County Council meeting of OHCE members Oct 20. 26 members plus a guest, OSU Horticulturist, Courtney Keck, were greeted by a room full of house plants and stumps that belonged to the host group, the Hennessey Farmerettes. From the registration cards to the devotion and refreshments, plants and veggies were in the limelight. There was a large box that was filled to the top of items for the HUGS + Coats County Project for the Toyland Christmas project.