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App Report: Command centers
By Philip Michaels,7 days ago
We like simple tools here at the App Report, but we also admire apps that could settle for handling just one task but find ways to expand that mission that actually make sense. To that end, two of the entries in this week’s round-up start off with the seemingly simple jobs of expanding text and transcribing meetings, respectively, and turn them into productivity hubs that handle much, much more.