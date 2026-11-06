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AceiiLab Introduces A1 Smart AI Tennis Robot to Bring Moving Rallies to Solo Practice
8 days ago
NEW YORK - November 5, 2026 - AceiiLab introduces its A1 Smart AI Tennis Robot, a moving hitting partner that brings interactive rallies to solo practice. Built with embodied AI, the A1 uses visual tracking and autonomous movement to follow players' shots, move along the baseline, and deliver new balls that simulate real returns. It offers tennis players a way to practice more like a real match, even without a hitting partner.